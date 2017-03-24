Oklahoma State names Mike Boynton head basketball coach

MOST RECENT
Breaking News: House Republicans Pull Health Care Bill
www.cnn.com By Stephen Collinson, Dana Bash, Phil Mattingly, Deirdre Walsh, Lauren Fox and MJ Lee, CNN Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan sensationally pulled his Obamacare repeal...
The Oklahoma Eagle Editorial: OKLAHOMA IS NOT OK
Our State song Oklahoma, written by Rodgers and Hammerstein, has the words“We're only sayin’ You're doing fine Oklahoma! Oklahoma, OK” But Oklahoma is not doing OK. Oklahoma seems...
Shavonda Pannell and The Prancing Pearls of Excellence Tulsa North’s Best of the Best
The Prancing Pearls of Excellence will perform at halftime at the 5th Annual BTW/TMC Alumni Game April 15th at 6 pm at the Nate Harris...
ACTION TO HOLD EDUCATION AWARENESS WEEKEND
Oklahoma Eagle Newswire ACTION (Allied Communities of Tulsa Inspiring Our Neighborhoods), a coalition of congregations and other civic groups in the Tulsa metro area working...
Secret Service asked for $60 million extra for Trump-era travel and protection, documents show
www.washingtonpost.com By Drew Harwell and Amy Brittain The U.S. Secret Service requested $60 million in additional funding for the next year, offering the most precise estimate yet...
Greenwood Cultural Center “Young Entrepreneurs” Summer Program
www.greenwoodculturalcenter.org GCC's Summer Arts Program is enrolling now! Our theme this year builds on the legacy of Black Entrepreneurs in the historic Black Wall Street...
STRATEGIES FOR FAST SEASONAL ALLERGY RELIEF
www.blackdoctor.org Health Conditions » Allergy » Strategies For Fast Seasonal Allergy Relief If you’re one of the 36 million Americans suffering from seasonal allergies — the...
Video News
Fox News Caught Telling The Truth About Founding Fathers Of United States Being Black
09:22
Jay Z Tells Birdman "Never Disrespect Me Again Or See Career End"
07:33
Trump vs. Truth: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
23:50
Black News Host Vs. White Supremacist Richard Spencer On TV
32:21
Politics News - Obama, George Osborne, Iran, Scott Walker
01:03
Politics News - Dmitry Medvedev, Bulgaria government, Rome, scud
01:26
MOST POPULAR
Obama Touts Counterterrorism Wins In Final National Security Speech, Warns Against Extreme Policies
By Nigel Roberts Guest Writer In one of his final speeches as commander-in-chief, President Barack Obama highlighted his administration’s counterterrorism accomplishments and warned against pursing extreme policies in a...
Resha Williams Vo, Tulsa McLain Teacher of The Year
By Fred L. Jones, Jr. Staff Writer fjones@theoklahomaeagle.net Raymond S. McLain High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is one of the most challenging high school institutions in the...
Judge Leaves Attorney In Control Of Terence Crutcher’s Estate
By Kassie McClung Ziva Bransetter Guest Writers Through the order states Frenchel Johnson isn’t eligible to serve as administrator of the estate, it says neither are Terence...
Mayor Bynum Makes Four Appointments And Hires Two Office Staffers For Diversified Administration
By Fred L. Jones, Jr. Staff Writer fjones@theoklahomaeagle.net Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has selected four African Americans to serve on Tulsa’s authorities, boards and commissions and hired...
PNE NFL Players Week 15
By Guy Troupe guyroupe@troupe21.com The Giants need a win versus the Eagles to clinch a playoff spot tonight on Thursday night football. NFL Players hope that...
LATEST ARTICLES
Oklahoma State names Mike Boynton head basketball coach
www.oklahoma.247sports.comBy Chance LintonOklahoma State University has found its next basketball coach.The school announced Friday that it was promoting Cowboys assistant Mike Boynton Jr. to the...
Breaking News: House Republicans Pull Health Care Bill
www.cnn.com By Stephen Collinson, Dana Bash, Phil Mattingly, Deirdre Walsh, Lauren Fox and MJ Lee, CNN Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan sensationally pulled his Obamacare repeal...
The Oklahoma Eagle Editorial: OKLAHOMA IS NOT OK
Our State song Oklahoma, written by Rodgers and Hammerstein, has the words“We're only sayin’ You're doing fine Oklahoma! Oklahoma, OK” But Oklahoma is not doing OK. Oklahoma seems...
Paul Mooney at Greenwood Cultural Center
By Margaret Hicks Staff Writer mhicks@TheOklahomaEagle.net Paul Mooney, 75, The God Father of Comedy, is still touring, and made a stop at Greenwood Cultural Center (GCC) in...
Shavonda Pannell and The Prancing Pearls of Excellence Tulsa North’s Best...
The Prancing Pearls of Excellence will perform at halftime at the 5th Annual BTW/TMC Alumni Game April 15th at 6 pm at the Nate Harris...
ACTION TO HOLD EDUCATION AWARENESS WEEKEND
Oklahoma Eagle Newswire ACTION (Allied Communities of Tulsa Inspiring Our Neighborhoods), a coalition of congregations and other civic groups in the Tulsa metro area working...